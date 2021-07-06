Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths reported and further 417 positive cases

Death toll remains at 2,156Another 417 people test positiveSDLP health spokesperson Cara Hunter reminds public restrictions remain in place

There has been 2,883 positive cases in Northern Ireland over the last week, up from 1,700 in the previous seven days.

The Department of Health has reported another 417 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with no further deaths.

The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Tuesday.

The death toll remains at 2,156 in Northern Ireland since the outbreak began.

Hospital occupancy is at 104% with 3,193 people in beds. There are five patients with Covid-19 in intensive care and a total of 37 in hospital.

One Covid patient in intensive care is on a ventilator.

And five care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

As of 12pm on Tuesday, 1,175,151 people in Northern Ireland have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 904,607 have been given their second.

Meanwhile, the SDLP’s health spokesperson Cara Hunter reminded the public that the easing of coronavirus restrictions in England do not apply to Northern Ireland.

She was speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated a widespread lifting of restrictions in England from July 19.

The East Londonderry MLA said: “The lifting of restrictions in England applies only to that jurisdiction and the public should be mindful that decisions relating to the easing of restrictions in the North will be taken by the Stormont Executive in line with the Department of Health.

“While all of us would like to see a further easing of restrictions the facts remain that cases are on the rise as we continue our vaccine drive.

“When lifting rules around coronavirus in the North we need to be extremely careful.

“A premature easing of restrictions could lead to a spike in cases and more hospitalisations and deaths, which nobody wants. We all want to see a return to normality but we have to be cautious.”

Ms Hunter added that the rules around mandatory wearing of face masks are also not changing in Northern Ireland.

“Wearing a mask is a small price to pay to keep people safe and reassure those around us,” she continued.

“We have made huge progress and the end of the pandemic is hopefully in sight.

“The public should continue to get vaccinated, heed the advice from the Department of Health and follow the rules here in the North to protect each other and save lives.”