Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 109 positive cases

No further deaths have been announced by health officials in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

No further Covid-related deaths and 109 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has revealed.

The official figures published on Tuesday means the death toll remains at 2,143.

There are five patients with Covid in ICU and 62 patients in hospital with the virus.

Four care homes are dealing with outbreaks.

A total of 119,894 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with 680 testing positive within the past seven days, down from 801 during the previous week.

The latest figures for Northern Ireland come as Downing Street did not deny claims that Boris Johnson told aides he would rather let coronavirus "rip" than impose a lockdown last year but said the Prime Minister's actions were being distorted.

The Prime Minister is facing mounting allegations about his conduct and handling of the coronavirus pandemic following a public spat with former adviser Dominic Cummings.

A growing number of sources were reported to have told how Mr Johnson said he was prepared to let "bodies pile high" rather than order a third shutdown, an accusation which the Prime Minister has branded as "total rubbish" and which No 10 denied.