Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 188 new positive cases

No further deaths from coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland and there have been 188 new positive cases in the last 24 hour reporting period, the Department of Health has said.

The latest figures mean the death toll from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,155.

In the last week, a total of 1,143 positive cases were recorded which is an increase from the previous seven day period of 786 cases.

The vaccination rollout in Northern Ireland has now seen over 1.9m doses administered, including 1,147,153 first doses and 823,908 second doses.

Hospital bed occupancy in local hospitals is currently at 102%. There are 36 Covid patients in hospital beds although none of them are in intensive care.

There are also three active outbreaks of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland care homes.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency’s (PHA) surveillance systems have indicated 612 confirmed or probable cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 throughout all 11 local council areas in Northern Ireland.

In a statement, the PHA said this is not a surprising development as the Delta variant has already become prominent in other countries across Europe.

The latest information show around half of Covid-19 cases sample sampled in Northern Ireland are indictive of the Delta variant, which is not unexpected but shows how quickly the variant is spreading.

Dr Gerry Waldron, Head of Health Protection at the PHA, said: “The spread of the Delta variant underpins the need for continued vigilance and adherence to the public health guidance – it is essential that people continue to work within the regulations and advice.

"We ask that the public remain vigilant, keep their interactions with others down, continue following the health advice to limit the spread of COVID-19, and engage with the Contact Tracing Service if identified as a confirmed case or a close contact and follow the advice given.

“There is a range of testing sites across Northern Ireland, so if you develop symptoms or are asked to get a PCR test because you are a close contact, please book one as it will help reduce further spread and assist us in identifying any additional variants."

Dr Waldron said enhanced testing sites had also been activated in areas identified as having an increase in cases.

“In order to help slow down the transition of the variant, we have been asking asymptomatic people to get tested in selected, targeted neighbourhoods where cases have been identified. We would urge anyone who is invited to get tested under one of these localised programmes to do so.”

He continued: “Vaccine uptake is also an important means of securing protection against Covid-19 infection. Currently over 1.9 million doses have been administered in Northern Ireland. In order to enable further increased vaccine uptake, the Department of Health, supported by the Public Health Agency and working closely with Health and Social Care Trusts, Community Pharmacists and local councils, is working to establish a number of community mobile vaccine clinics. The purpose of these mobile clinics is to increase vaccine uptake within specific neighbourhoods by setting up a localised walk-in clinic within a community setting. This will help address potential barriers to vaccination such as mobility, accessibility and language.

“The best way to stop variants developing or spreading is to keep pushing down infection rates and transmission of the virus in our community. By sticking to public health advice, working within the regulations, getting vaccinated when eligible, and avoiding becoming complacent, we can all play a role in tackling COVID-19.”

The PHA noted that as of Monday, a total of 449 people were tested in Omagh and 689 in Ballymoney.

Early analysis of results showed a total of 31 positive cases of Covid-19 were detected.

All positive cases have been contacted and advised to self-isolate in line with public health guidance.

The PHA added that “robust contact tracing” has taken place to identify their contacts and ask them to self-isolate and get tested.

Ongoing work is being done to identify if any of these cases feature the Delta variant but no extra public health interventions are required at present.