Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 198 new positive cases

No further deaths have been reported as a result of coronavirus. Yui Mok/PA Wire

A further 198 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Thursday.

No further deaths as a result of the virus were recorded in the last 24 hour reporting period.

The latest figures mean the death toll from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,155.

In the last week, a total of 1,178 positive cases were recorded, an increase from the previous seven day period of 853 cases.

The vaccination rollout in Northern Ireland has now seen 1,980,708 doses administered, including 1,147,153 first doses and 823,908 second doses.

Hospital bed occupancy in local hospitals is currently at 100%. There are 18 Covid patients in hospital beds although none of them are in intensive care and none are on ventilators.

There are also three active outbreaks of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland care homes.