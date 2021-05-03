Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 64 new cases recorded

There have been no further deaths of people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

The Department said on Monday there had been an additional 64 cases of the virus confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The death toll from the virus remains at 2,146.

Due to the Bank holiday period, no further figures were available.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that there is a "good chance" of the one-metre plus social distancing rule being scrapped on June 21 when England is scheduled to remove all current lockdown restrictions.

The Prime Minister told reporters: "As things stand, and the way things are going, with the vaccine roll out going the way that it is - we have done 50 million jabs as I speak to you today, quarter of the adult population, one in four have had two jabs.

"You are seeing the results of that really starting to show up in the epidemiology,” he said.

"I think that we will be able to go ahead, feels like May 17 is going to be good.

"But it also looks to me as though June 21 we'll be able to say social distancing as we currently have to do it, the one-metre plus, I think we have got a good chance of being able to dispense with the one-metre plus from June 21.

"That is still dependent on the data, we can't say it categorically yet, we have got to look at the epidemiology as we progress, we have got to look at where we get to with the disease. But that's what it feels like to me right now."