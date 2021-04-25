Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 73 new cases reported by Department of Health

There have been no further Covid deaths and 73 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

The death toll remains at 2,142, while the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak is now 119,712. Some 698 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

There are currently 60 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland , with five in intensive care and three requiring ventilation.

A total of four care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

It comes ahead of further easing of lockdown restrictions, with the number of people allowed to gather in private gardens will increase to 15 people from no more than three households from April 30.

Individual training will also be allowed in gyms, swimming pools and other large venues.

An indicative date of May 24 will see all hospitality reopen indoors with mitigations, depending on Covid figures.