Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 81 new positive cases

No further deaths linked to coronavirus and 81 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the past 24 hours.

It means the total number of Covid deaths in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 2,154.

In the past seven days, 546 people have tested positive for coronavirus which is higher than the previous week’s total of 461.

Northern Ireland’s ongoing vaccine rollout has now seen 1,814,278 doses administered, including 1,094,978 first doses.

It comes as Portugal has been removed from the Green travel list today, meaning any one returning to the UK must now quarantine and take two Covid tests.

Read more Thousands of holidaymakers rush back from Portugal to beat quarantine deadline

The cost of responding to coronavirus in Northern Ireland was also revealed this week as costing over £6.2bn, according to the Audit Office.