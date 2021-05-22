Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 82 cases reported

A further 82 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

No further deaths were reported by the department in that time frame, with the death toll from the virus remaining at 2,152.

Only limited figures are now released at the weekend.

Latest vaccination figures show that 1,616,351 total vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile the Department of Health has said Covid vaccine passports are being prepared for Northern Ireland citizens.

The department told the Belfast Telegraph on Friday that it is currently working “on a solution to enable proof of vaccination to the agreed standard”.

The development comes as the Executive announced this week that international travel to allow citizens here to travel overseas will resume from Monday.

Travellers and holiday makers can avail of a new traffic light system, which will enable travel to a limited number of countries in Europe and beyond.

The new system categorises countries as either red, amber or green based on their coronavirus risk, with different rules for each.

Countries on the red list have the most restrictions.

A Department of Health spokesperson “anticipated that a paper based option will be available in the first instance, from a specialist printing service.

"This requires infrastructure to be developed, allowing citizens to request certification which is securely linking to their personal data,” they added.

“Further details will follow shortly. In the meantime it should be noted that neither GP practices or other health and social care organisations are able to issue letters for travel purposes.”