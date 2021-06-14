Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 87 new positive cases

No further deaths from coronavirus and 87 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

This means the total deaths recorded by the Department since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,155.

An increase in positive cases was recorded in the last seven day period at 694 compared to 521 in the previous week.

By noon on Monday, a total of 1,865, 635 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,114,098 first doses.

The latest warning follows a warning from the Department that a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the virus could lead to an increase in hospitalisations by late summer and early Autumn.

Health Minister Robin Swann also announced that new services will be established for those suffering with long Covid in Northern Ireland.

“We need to focus on rebuilding our services in a post-Covid era,” he said.

"That is a challenge. That is the legacy of Covid-19.

"We need to build back better and stronger than before and to deal with the issues coming our way post-pandemic.”