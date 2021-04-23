Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 88 new cases reported

Death toll now stands at 2,141

There has been one further Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The update on Friday means the total death toll from the virus now stands at 2,141 people.

A further 88 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,291 individuals tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 119,559 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Seven people have died from the virus in the past seven days, the same rate as the week before.

Over the past seven days 736 people have tested positive for the virus, down from 816 the week before.

There are currently 64 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with seven in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 97%, and there are currently four active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

Meanwhile Friday saw the reopening of outdoor visitor attractions, hairdressers and beauty salons, while driving lessons have resumed, along with theory and practical tests.

Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds said it is a "good day, and an even better day for the economy".

"It's the start of a road back to rebuilding and recovering our economy and a bit of normality," she said.

"It has been an absolutely torrid year, particularly for our retail, for these close-contact services. The cycle of lockdowns has been really, really devastating.

"We want to see the economy reopen safely, we want to see it reopen sustainably, and we want to move forward.

"Next week is another momentous week, and we will reopen all of retail, reopen hospitality outdoors and reopen self-contained accommodation. It's a really big step forward."