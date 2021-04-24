Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death reported and further 80 positive cases

There has been one Covid-19 related death reported in Northern IrelandDeath toll rises to 2,142Another 80 people test positive

Close-contact services such as hairdressers were allowed to reopen in Northern Ireland on Friday as part of the relaxation of lockdown measures. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

Another Covid-19 related death in Northern Ireland has been reported by the Department of Health.

That death occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Saturday.

The death toll has now risen to 2,142.

Another 80 new Covid cases were also identified in testing.

There have been 715 positive cases in the last week, down from 791 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 97% with 2,924 people in beds. A total of six patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care - three of those are ventilated.

And four care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.