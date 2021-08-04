Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 1,040 new positive cases

One further death and 1,040 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland. (Pic PA).

One further death and 1,040 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

This brings the total of people who have died to date to 2,206.

Over the past seven days there has now been 7,804 positive cases, down from the previous seven day figure of 9,300.

Hospital occupancy in Northern Ireland remains at 102% and there are 226 Covid inpatients.

A total of 38 Covid patients are in intensive care, including 29 on ventilators.

As of Wednesday at noon, 2,284,540 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, including 1,062,797 second doses.

Earlier today, there was also anger from Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector over reports that Stormont is considering Covid-19 vaccine passports to allow access for indoor venues.

The Irish Government has already introduced rules to stop anyone dining indoors unless they can prove they’ve been vaccinated or have Covid immunity.

Around 30,000 people were vaccinated in the Irish Republic over the weekend, with the rule change credited with encouraging more young people to get the jab.

On Monday in Northern Ireland, around 72.6% of the eligible population in Northern Ireland had been vaccinated but rates were lower in the 18-30 age groups.

Hospitality Ulster’s chief executive, Colin Neill, has questioned why his sector is being singled out and said you could not “blackmail” the population,

He has called for a more effective marketing campaign instead to boost vaccination rates.

Stormont ministers are next due to meet on Thursday to discuss the current regulations over the pandemic.