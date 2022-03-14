Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One more death and 1,822 new cases

Death toll rises to 3,253

The Department for Health has reported one more coronavirus-linked death and 1,822 new cases.

In the past seven days 15,355 positive cases have been reported compared to 15,403 in the previous week.

Since the pandemic began 5.6 million tests have been carried out resulting in 654,592 individuals testing positive.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh area has the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 1,021 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 35 and 39 years at 10.3%.

There have been 15 deaths in the last seven days compared to 23 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 104% capacity with nine out of five hospitals running over capacity.

There are 463 Covid inpatients, of whom four are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 157 active outbreaks.

The death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 3,253.

Over 3.7 million vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, 1.4 million first doses, 1.3 million second doses and 970,483 booster jabs.