Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Plans activated to identify spread of new variant Omicron

Plans have been activated to identify any spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in Northern Ireland, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Mr Swann urged the public to continue to practice basic steps that stop the spread of the virus.

The minister is expected to update the Assembly on the measures being deployed to tackle the variant on Monday after a third case of the Omicron variant was detected in the UK.

The Health Security Agency said the person who contracted the variant is no longer in the UK, but had visited Westminster in London.

Mr Swann said the "emerging picture" on the new variant is being monitored and that the Department of Health is liaising with public health colleagues in other parts of the UK and in the Republic of Ireland.

He said: "Subject to the Speaker's approval, I intend to update the Assembly on Monday in regard to the measures being deployed in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

"These include the addition of a number of countries to Northern Ireland's Red List for international travel. Using passenger locator data, the Public Health Agency is identifying and contacting individuals who have recently arrived in Northern Ireland from Red List countries."

Those identified will be asked to self-isolate and undertake PCR tests and if positive cases are detected, the sample will be tested to determine the variant type.

In his statement, Mr Swann appealed to people to get vaccinated in a bid to protect themselves against any variant of the virus.

"There are concerns that the Omicron variant may reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines. That is not confirmed and it is important to emphasise that," he said.

"Furthermore, even if this does turn out to be the case, it remains vital that as many people as possible get their first and second doses and their booster vaccines when eligible.

"I have been assured that our vaccines should still provide a level of protection against Omicron."