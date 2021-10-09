Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Robin Swann issues fresh plea against ‘vaccine lies’ as four further deaths recorded

A further four deaths linked to Covid and a further 1,274 positive cases in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has recorded.

The department’s figures, published on Saturday, now means the death toll stands at 2,585.

To date, 2,548,548 vaccines have been administered here.

The statistics come as Health Minister Robin Swann warned that those spreading "misinformation and lies" about Covid vaccines are putting lives at risk.

Speaking at the Ulster Unionist Party conference in Belfast, its first gathering since 2018, Mr Swann praised the health service response to the Covid pandemic but also criticised those sceptical about vaccines.

The BBC reported that he said three-quarters of the adult Covid inpatients under 50 are unvaccinated, with unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over being five times as likely to be admitted to hospital than fully-vaccinated people.

"Unfortunately, whilst we have seen so many people work so hard on our vaccination effort, there have been a small minority - a tiny minority - that are determined to spread misinformation and lies," he said.

"Whilst I absolutely appreciate there are genuine cases of vaccine hesitancy - and I and my department will continue to have those engagements and provide whatever information or reassurance is necessary - unfortunately there others who chose not to accept the truth and seem set on putting the health and wellbeing of fellow citizens at risk."

Meanwhile, his party leader Doug Beattie has vowed to crack down on any elected member who expresses anti-vaccine views in public.