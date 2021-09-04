Coronavirus Northern Ireland: seven deaths and 1,812 new cases

A further seven coronavirus-related deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours by the Department of Health..

Saturday’s figures mean the total death toll linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,401.

Another 1,812 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday. On Friday the figure was 1,248.

A total of 205,985 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

The latest figures come as government ministers look likely to approve the vaccination of healthy 12 to 15-year-olds against coronavirus after asking the UK's chief medical officers to review the evidence for a mass rollout.

The Department of Health does not update its Covid statistics dashboard at weekends so there are no new figures on the number of patients being treated in hospitals.

On Friday, there were 409 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 417 on Thursday.

There were 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, no change from Thursday.

Thirty-eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,459,543 vaccines have been administered.