Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Seven deaths and 3,609 new cases reported

Northern Ireland’s death toll rises to 3,145Another 3,609 positive cases reportedChanges made to Covid-19 guidance for care home residents

The Department of Health has reported another seven people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Another 3,609 positive cases were also confirmed.

There has been 23,512 positive cases in the last week, down from 28,959 in the previous seven days.

The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Thursday.

The death toll now stands at 3,145 in Northern Ireland.

Hospital occupancy is at 106%. There are 15 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care and 11 of those are on a ventilator.

And 173 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

As of 12pm on Thursday, a total of 3,689,383 vaccines had been administered.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) announced on Thursday the isolation period for care home residents, who are positive cases or contacts, has been reduced from 14 days to 10.

The updated guidance came into effect on Friday.

However, residents categorised as “severely immunocompromised” may still require a 14 day period of isolation.

The PHA said the decisions are focussed on supporting, protecting and restoring wellbeing of residents in line with their care needs.

A range of key indicators were taken into account to inform the updated guidance and recommendations, including:

Vaccination uptake among care home residents;

Relaxation of Covid-19 guidance in the wider community as a result of the successful booster roll out;

Data demonstrating sustained levels of protection against severe disease, seen in triple vaccinated persons against the now dominant Omicron variant;

The established and accessible support now in place for care home settings, and;

The need to safely balance risks of harm against risk to mental wellbeing with ongoing restrictions and isolation requirements.

The PHA said the guidance will continue to be regularly reviewed.