Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 1,082 new cases 

A further 1,082 new cases have been recorded by the Department of Health. Photo: Jacob King/Reuters

A further six deaths linked to Covid-19 and 1,082 positive cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.

The death toll due to the virus now stands at 2,205.

Hospital occupancy is at 101%. There are 224 Covid inpatients. There are 37 in intensive care units, with 16 ICU beds available. 26 patients with Covid-19 are on ventilators.

Causeway, Antrim, the Royal Victoria, South West Acute and the Ulster hospitals are all currently over capacity.

The number of intensive care patients has increased from 34 on Monday to 37 on Tuesday. In total, there are 319 patients with Covid in Northern Ireland hospitals on Tuesday compared to 311 on Monday.

There are also 99 active care home outbreaks.

The number of positive cases in the past seven days has dropped to 8,254, compared to 9,344 the previous seven days.

The number of tests has increased - 92,981 tests have been administered in the last seven days, while 95,839 tests were administered in the previous seven days.

A total of 2,276,708 vaccines have been administered. 1,219,389 of those were first doses.

The Department of Health also published an updated list of mobile vaccination clinics, where people can receive a first dose vaccine without having to book an appointment.

List of locations below:

Belfast HSC Trust:

Indoor tennis centre and Ozone complex, Ormeau Embankment, Belfast BT6 8LT:

Wednesday 4 August from 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Girdwood Community Centre, 10 Girdwood Avenue, Belfast BT14 6EG:

Thursday, 5 August from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm

Castle Court, Royal Avenue, Belfast BT1 1DD:

Saturday 7 August from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm

Sunday 8 August from 12.00 pm to 6.00 pm

Yorkgate (Cityside) Shopping Centre, 100-150 York Street, Belfast BT15 1WA:

Saturday 7 August from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm

Festive on the River, Shaftesbury Community & Recreation Centre, Balfour Ave, BT7 2EW:

Sunday 8 August from 12.00 pm to 4.00 pm

Everton Day Centre 589-593 Crumlin Road, Belfast,BT14 7GB:

Tuesday 10 August from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Whiterock Day Centre, 6 Whiterock Grove, Belfast, BT12 7RQ:

Wednesday 11 August from 10.00 am to 4 pm

Féile an Phobail, Bowling Pavilion, Falls Park:

Thursday 12 August from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Saturday 14 August from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Belfast City Hall:

Saturday 14 August from 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Northern HSC Trust

The Junction, Antrim (old Tom Tailor unit) :

Friday 6 August from 1.00 pm to 6.30 pm

Saturday 7 August from 10.00 am to 6.30 pm

Ballycastle GAA Club:

Saturday 7 August from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm

Meadowlane shopping centre, Magherafelt:

Sunday 8 August from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Sheskburn recreation centre, Ballycastle:

Sunday 8 August from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm

Dunclug, Ballymena North, 120 Cushendall Road, Ballymena:

Wednesday 11 August from 3.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Hawthorn Adult Centre, Ellis Street, Carrickfergus BT38 8AZ:

Saturday 14 August from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm

Sunday 15 August from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Meadowlane Shopping Centre, Magherafelt:

Saturday 14 August from 10.00 am to 5pm

South Eastern HSC Trust

Colin Town Square beside Colin Connect Transport Hub, Belfast:

Saturday 7 August from 11.00 am to 7.00 pm

Sunday 8 August from 11.00 am to 7.00 pm

Southern HSC Trust:

The Quays (Unit beside Sports Direct), Newry:

Thursday 5 August from 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Portadown Health Centre:

Saturday 7 August from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm

Derrynoose Community Centre, Derrynoose:

Wednesday 11 August from 9.00 am to 12.30pm

Newtownhamilton Rural Hall (Beside St Michael’s GAA) Newtownhamilton:

Wednesday 11 August from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

The Junction, Dungannon:

Sunday 15 August from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm

Western HSC Trust:

Alley Theatre, Strabane:

Thursday 5 August from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Derg Valley Healthy Living Centre, Castlederg:

Thursday 12 August from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Diamond Centre, Claudy:

Tuesday 24 August from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

Strathroy Community Centre, Omagh:

Thursday 26 August from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm