Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 3,069 new cases

A further six deaths have been reported. Photo: stock image

A further six Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

It's along with another 3,069 cases of the virus, down from 3,590 on Saturday and 3,737 on Friday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,109.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Department of Health said 3,666,997 vaccines have been administered in total.

On Friday, there were 363 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 387 on Thursday.

In Northern Ireland's intensive care units there were 22 patients with Covid-19, as has been the case since Wednesday when hospitals are operating at 106% capacity.

The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard will be fully updated on Monday.