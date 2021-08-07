Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six further deaths and 1,349 cases

More than two thousand vaccines have been administered. Picture: Jacob King/Reuters

A further six coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Saturday, according to the Department of Health.

Another 1,349 cases of coronavirus were also reported on Saturday after 1,434 were reported on Friday, along with four further deaths.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is 2,219.

There has been a total of 164,935 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

On Friday, there were 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland and 37 patients in intensive care units.

2,310,931 vaccines have been administered in total.

On Friday, the first death of a child aged under 15 linked to Covid-19 was recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest figures provided by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Hospital admission statistics are not released on weekends and the next full update will be on Monday.