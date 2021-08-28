Coronavirus Northern Ireland: six further deaths and 1,430 positive cases

A further six covid-linked have been reported in Northern Ireland during the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

Saturday’s figure means the death toll from the virus since the start of the pandemic is 2,343.

While full statistics are not published at weekends, another 1,430 positive cases of Covid were reported on Saturday – compared to 1,875 on Friday.

The number includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 196,863 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

On Friday there were 383 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 376 on Thursday.

There were 45 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units – up from 41 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,438,420 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland.

Broken down, 1,281,246 are first doses and 1,157,174 are second doses.