Coronavirus Northern Ireland: six further deaths and nearly 1,850 new cases recorded

Six further Covid-19-related deaths and another 1,846 positive cases have been recorded on Saturday, according to the Department of Health.

The latest figures mean the total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,827.

Another 1,846 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday, up from 1,690 on Friday.

A total of 2,902,394 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered here as of Friday.

The Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard is not fully updated at weekends.