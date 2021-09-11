Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 1,424 positive cases confirmed

Alan Simms, Patricia Donnelly, Bernie Owens and Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride at a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Limelight music venue in Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker.

The Department of Health has confirmed a further three deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and 1,424 new positive cases.

This now brings the total deaths in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,447.

The Department also report that to date a total of 2,489,473 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far.

Full details will next be updated on the Department’s daily dashboard on Monday.

In Belfast today, a vaccination clinic was open at the Limelight venue on the Ormeau Road and will return on Sunday from noon to 6pm.

On Monday the vaccination drive will also roll out across university campuses for the Department of Health’s ‘Jabbathon’ campaign.

Full details of where and when pop up clinics will be open has been released, with the Department aiming to increase the amount of 18-29 year-olds who have had their first dose.