Coronavirus Northern Ireland: three deaths and 2,096 new cases

Nearly 3.4m vaccines have been administered, according to the health department

Socialising distanced penguins placed outside the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast greet people a they arrive for the opening of a COVID-19 booster vaccination centre. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Health Minister Robin Swann visits the vaccination centre at TEC Belfast as it officially opens to the public for walk-ins and booked appointments. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A further three Covid-related deaths and 2,096 positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

A total of 3,396,177 vaccines have been administered.

The overall death toll now stands at 2,955, while the number of deaths recorded in the past seven days was 20.

There are currently 268 inpatients with Covid, of which 34 are in ICU. There are 15 ICU beds available.

There have been 138 Covid-related admissions over the past seven days and 219 discharges.

Hospital occupancy is at 104%.

The number of cases over the last seven days has been 14,876. The total number since the start of the pandemic is 357,437.

Meanwhile, Dr Patricia Donnelly, the head of Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme, has paid tribute to the speed at which a new mass centre was set up at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast. "Over the last number of weeks we have seen people coming forward that we haven't seen for a while, and they tend to be younger people, but there is also, surprisingly, some older people coming forward for their first doses," she said. "There are 1.29 million people who have had their second dose, we want all of them to get their booster and we want everyone who has not yet had a first or second dose to come forward now."

Urging people to get their booster jabs, Health Minister Robin Swann said Northern Ireland’s geography will not separate it from the Omicron surge. "We're already seeing an increase in numbers in the Republic of Ireland, we've always said in the past it's not a matter of if, it's when," he said.

"We are a number of days behind London and a number of days behind Scotland in regards to those cases, but we do expect to see an increase in our cases, we're already seeing a slight increase over the past number of days but vaccination will make the difference.

"We're still managing a high number of Delta variant cases, we expect Omicron to become the dominant variant, possibly this side of Christmas, and if not after Christmas."

Asked about people attending traditional Boxing Day sporting events, Mr Swann said the Covid certification scheme will cover those facilities.

"What I will say to anyone who is intending to go to one of those sporting events is follow the guidance, wear a face mask if you're travelling to it but also think about your activities around those sporting events, how you get there, how you get away from there, your activities before and after those sporting events, if they are outdoors follow the guidance and again make sure you come forward to get your vaccines and booster."

The Executive will meet on Wednesday to discuss potential restrictions to be introduced to tackle Omicron.