Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 3,590 new cases

A further three Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

It's along with another 3,590 cases of coronavirus, down from 3,737 on Friday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,103.

On Friday, there were 363 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 387 on Thursday.

There were 22 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, as has been the case since Wednesday when Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 106% capacity.

In total, 3,664,503 vaccines have been administered.

The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard will be fully updated on Monday.