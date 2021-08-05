Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three further deaths and 1,641 positive new cases

A further three deaths and 1,641 new positive cases from coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health.

The figures released on Thursday show the death toll has now risen to 2,206.

This includes 25 deaths in the last week, nine higher than the figure of 16 in the previous seven days.

A total of 8,105 people have now tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, down from 9,137 in the previous week.

Hospital occupancy is at 101%, which currently includes 226 Covid inpatients.

There are now 39 Covid patients requiring intensive care of which 27 are on ventilators.

103 care homes in Northern Ireland are also dealing with Covid outbreaks, which has led to fresh calls for more staff to get vaccinated.

Around a quarter of care home staff (24%) have yet to receive the jab, while more than 90% of care residents have.

Earlier today, Northern Ireland’s commissioner for older people Eddie Lynch called on all staff to get vaccinated but did not go as far as calling for it to be made compulsory.

“Over a fifth of care homes now are in a Covid outbreak and that is concerning when you consider that only a few weeks ago we were in single figures,” he told the BBC.

“I think that reflects the higher community transmission that is happening across Northern Ireland at the minute.”

Unlike last year, he said the current outbreaks in care homes only represented a small number of cases and very few people were becoming seriously ill.

He added that weekly testing regimes in care homes were picking up staff members who tested positive without symptoms.

“I would call on anyone who can be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible because we all know from this virus that the higher percentage of people who are vaccinated, the less chance of transmitting the virus,” he said.

“My appeal would be don’t delay, go and get your jab now. It’s better, not just in care homes, but for everyone in society if more people get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“The implications of this are serious in the sense of the big impact in relation to outbreaks is the impact it has on visiting. I know many families are extremely worried about this.”

Pauline Shepherd, chief executive of Independent Health and Care Providers, said work is being undertaken to encourage staff to have the vaccine.