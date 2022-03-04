Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three more deaths and 2,236 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,236

The Department for Health has reported three more coronavirus-linked death and 2,236 new cases.

In the past seven days 14,597 positive cases have been reported compared to 16,209 in the previous week.

Since the pandemic began 5.5 million tests have been carried out resulting in 633,071 individuals testing positive.

The Antrim and Newtownabbey area has the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 989 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 35 and 39 years at 10.3%.

There have been 18 deaths in the last seven days compared to 27 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 103% capacity with eight out of eleven hospitals running over capacity.

There are 484 Covid inpatients, of whom three are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 157 active outbreaks.

The death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 2,236.

Over 3.7 million vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, 1.4 million first doses, 1.3 million second doses and 962,320 booster jabs.