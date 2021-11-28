Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 1,405 new cases

Two further Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has said.

It’s along with 1,405 further cases of coronavirus. 1,482 were recorded on Saturday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic has now reached 2,869.

The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard is not updated over the weekend.

On Friday there were 370 Covid inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

Thirty-three people were being treated intensive care units and hospital occupancy was at 102%