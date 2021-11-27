Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two deaths and 1,482 cases recorded as PM announces Omicron measures

Retired nurse manager Siobhan Boyle administers a covid vaccine at the Just the Jab pop up vaccination centre at Kinspan Ulster Rugby Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Two further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Saturday, the Department of Health has said.

Another 1,482 positive cases have also been recorded in the past 24 hours. All further data around the Department of Health's monitoring of the pandemic will be updated on Monday

On Friday, the department said 11,815 new cases had been recorded in the past seven days, an increase from 11,815 in previous week.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 2,867 deaths have taken place that were linked to the virus. On Friday, there have been have been 36 deaths in the past seven days, down from 41 the previous week.

On Saturday, it was confirmed two people in the UK have been found to be infected with the new Covid variant Omicron.

The health secretary Sajid Javid said the cases in Brentwood, Essex, and Nottingham were confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency after genomic sequencing.

Both cases are connected to travel in southern Africa. Both people affected and their households are self-isolating.

The new variant has also been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a Downing Street press conference with chief scientific adviser to the government, Sir Patrick Vallance, and the UK's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty.

Mr Johnson said targeted action must be taken as a precaution, announcing that all travellers entering the UK must take a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival, and must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Face masks will also be mandatory in shops and on public transport and contacts of Omicron Covid cases must self-isolate.

The prime minister warned the strain could reduce the effectiveness of vaccines. He said the "temporary and precautionary" measures will be reviewed in three weeks, while the Government's vaccine experts will be tasked with considering whether to extend booster jabs to all over-18s.

The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa on Wednesday, with early evidence suggesting it has a higher re-infection risk.