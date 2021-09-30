Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 1,163 cases reported

It brings the death toll to 2,556

Anti-vaxxers have stepped their 'level of antagonism' towards those involved in the vaccination programme, according to Robins Swann. (Yui Mok/PA)

Two further deaths and 1,163 positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

Thursday’s statistics now mean the death toll here stands at 2,556.

A total of 23 deaths linked to coronavirus have been recorded in the past seven days – compared to 44 the previous week.

There are 342 patients with Covid currently in hospital, of which 31 are in ICU and 25 on ventilation. Hospital bed occupancy is at 104%.

Meanwhile, there are 71 active coronavirus outbreaks in care homes.

The number of positive cases over the past seven days totalled 7,677 – compared to 7,826 recorded during the previous week.

A total of 2,524,297 vaccines have been administered in total.

The latest figures come as Health Minister Robin Swann has had to review his security arrangements again after another threat was made against him, according to his party leader.

The UUP’s Doug Beattie said that making threats against public figures is "deplorable".

He said his colleague has been contacted by police in recent days about the matter.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it does not "discuss the security of individuals"

It added that "no inference should be drawn from this".

"However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk, we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk," it added.

In a statement, Mr Beattie said: "What sort of society are we becoming where Northern Ireland's health minister is now having to deal with yet more threats and intimidation?"

Mr Beattie said that in the past 24 hours he has "read yet more vile online comments directed at Robin".

Earlier, Mr Swann had told Stormont’s Health Committee anti-vaxxers have now escalated their “level of antagonism” towards Covid vaccinations into the “threat of physical violence” against health department and vaccination employees.

“What concerns me now is not just the level of opposition but it’s also now the level of threat of violence that is actually being insinuated and targeted against a number of people both working in the health department. And also in the vaccination programme,” said Mr Swann.

“We’re also now seeing a different level of antagonism,” he added.