Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 1,806 cases

The Department of Health confirmed on Friday that two people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Some 25 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a slight increase from 24 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,918.

There are currently 36 active outbreaks in care homes.

A further 1,806 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 337,034.

Over the past seven days 12,158 people have tested positive, a decrease from 12,417 cases the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 10 and 14.

There are 317 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 40 confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. 31 of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 105% with nine hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Lagan Valley, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

The only hospitals not operating over capacity is Causeway, Downe and Mater Hospitals.

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,182,222 vaccines and 498,307 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.