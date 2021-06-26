Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Walk-in vaccinations to begin as 298 new cases confirmed

Walk-in vaccinations will be available for adults in Northern Ireland from Sunday, it has been announced.

First doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered to those over 18 at the SSE Arena in Belfast on a first come, first served basis between 8.30am until 6pm.

The South Eastern Trust said that those attending should bring photo ID and, where possible, their health and care number.

No walk-in facility is being provided for second doses of the vaccine.

The South Eastern Trust said that people should not attend if they are currently unwell or have had a first positive test for Covid-19 in the last 28 days. They’ve asked for people not to attend if they’ve been advised to self-isolate or have had any other vaccine such as the flu jab in the last seven days.

Meanwhile on Saturday, 298 positive cases and no deaths due to the virus were reported by the Department of Health.

A total of 1,996,954 vaccines have been administered in total, including 1,152,720 first doses.

Earlier this week, it was announced that anyone over the age of 18 could now book a Covid-19 vaccine at any vaccine centres.

Until now, the centres were focusing on vaccinating those between the ages of 18 and 39, with those over 40 able to get the jab at community pharmacies.

A scheduled increase in the Pfizer supply here has allowed for more appointment availability.