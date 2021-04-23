Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Weekly figures record a further 10 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination rollout for teachers in Ronda, Spain February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

The official figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency [Nisra] are for the week ending on April 16.

The ten deaths this week represents a decline from the previous figures up to 9 April – when 14 deaths were recorded.

According to the figures from Nisra, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths that have occurred in Northern Ireland has now reached 2,947.

The latest figures on Covid-related deaths by the Department of Health on Thursday showed the total number of deaths had increased to 2,140 after a further three deaths and 120 new positive cases.

The difference in the two sets of figures is due to the department mainly focusing on hospital deaths and people testing positive for the virus.

NISRA provides a wider figure based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

The figures from Nisra also show that of the 1,008 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 which occurred between 18th March 2020 and 16th April 2021 - 76.6% [772] occurred in a care home, with the remaining 236 occurring in hospital.

According to the figures, deaths of care home residents account for 34.2% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

The figures also show the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 16 April 2021 [week 15] was 289, 44 more than in week 14 and 27 less than the 5-year average [2016-2020] of 316.

People aged 75 and over in Northern Ireland accounted for 76.1% of the 2,942 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 16 April 2021.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths [12.1% and 8.3% respectively] compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland [10.4% and 6.5% respectively].