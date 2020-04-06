Coronavirus: Robin Swann threats 'an attack on health system,' says Aiken

UUP leader Steve Aiken said "blatant sectarian" threats made against Health Minister Robin Swann were an attack on the healthcare system.

The BBC Stephen Nolan show reported an arrest had been made after threatening posts on social media. In one message Mr Swann's family were threatened and he was told to "leave Ireland".

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill condemned the attack as "disgraceful".

"In very turbulent and challenging times there is no place for this nonsense as we work together to save lives," she tweeted.

"Solidarity to Robin and his family."

First Minister Arlene Foster described the threats as "vile and disgusting".

"Especially at a time when we are focused on protecting life and getting Northern Ireland through Covid-19," she tweeted.

Steve Aiken said all political leaders should condemn the attack on the father of two young children, "particularly for someone who is doing his best for Northern Ireland and who is trying to do his best to make sure we are ready to face the biggest crisis we have faced in over 100 years".

"Robin is a very robust character and will deal with this effectively. I have never heard so much support for a politician in Northern Ireland, he is doing a fantastic job."

He added: "We also have to make sure Robin himself feels secure. Because he is doing an essential job as are many people across the health service and in other essential businesses across Northern Ireland.

"This is an absolutely disgusting attack on someone who is doing their level best for everybody in Northern Ireland.

"It is not just an attack on Robin, it is an attack on our whole system and our health service and on our health care. The fact it has sectarian overtones shows the how important it is for all political leaders to condemn it."

Mr Aiken continued: "Robin wants to do the best, to make sure the Northern Ireland Executive is seen to be functioning effectively because everyone in NI needs to have confidence our Executive is doing the right thing.

"When Arlene Foster talked of unity of purpose we believed that. Robin is minister dealing with crisis at the front end and he is the one that needs to see that and I would encourage all political leaders strongly to ensure we have this unity.

"The reality is we need to work together and I hope that message has gotten very clearly through to the deputy first minister and her other ministers.

"We want to be in a position to defeat this virus.. and the way to do it is to work together."

Police confirmed their investigation into the incident was ongoing. There was widespread condemnation of the threats.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis also condemned the incident.

"All public representatives should be allowed to serve the people who elected them without fear or intimidation," he said.

"Robin is working hard to protect the public and online abuse will not deter him."

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP also condemned the abuse and threats targeting Health Minister Robin Swann and his family.

“Robin Swann is working night and day to reduce the impact of Coronavirus on our communities," he said.

"The vile sectarian abuse and threats that he and his family have been subjected to are disgusting and those responsible must be held accountable.

“On behalf of the SDLP, I want to express our solidarity with Robin and his family.”

The Alliance MLA Andrew Muir added: "Utterly disgusting Robin Swann and his family having to endure this disgraceful abuse whilst working relentlessly as our health minister. I condemn it outright, it's shameful."

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford described the threats as a "disgrace".

"Robin Swann is doing what in normal circumstances is one of the hardest jobs in government," he said in a tweet.

"He is doing so during a global pandemic. The threats to him and his family are a disgrace. Those behind them are a disgrace. Those calling it "holding him to account" are a disgrace."

TUV leader Jim Allister added: “To abuse the health minister is bad enough. To bring his family into it shows just how low some people can sink," he said.

“I welcome the fact that police have made an arrest and I hope those responsible are brought to justice.

“Speaking as a representative of a rival political party I think it is important to note that the vast majority of commentary I hear from members of the public is supportive of how the Robin has performed thus far. He and his family are in my thoughts and prayers.”

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police are investigating after threatening and offensive comments were made on a social media platform on Friday April 3.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Ballymena area on Sunday on suspicion of improper use of telecommunications causing anxiety and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"The investigation is ongoing."

The Department of Health added: "The department can confirm that a threatening communication was received by the minister via social media. This matter has been passed to the police. The department will not be making any further comment.”