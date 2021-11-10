Coronavirus vaccine: 20% of Belfast healthcare staff unvaccinated, says trust chief - union says ‘big leap’ to make compulsory

‘Hundreds of thousands’ of reasons staff won’t get jabbed, says union

Around one in five health workers in the Belfast trust have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19, its medical director Chris Hagan has claimed.

He told the BBC Stephen Nolan show they did not have accurate data to provide a complete picture, but he believed staff should be vaccinated.

The Southern Health Trust has provided similar data showing around a quarter are still to get the jab.

While the Western Trust has said 60% of doctors and around the same percentage of nurses were jabbed, although it too said figures may not be accurate.

Around 90% of the total population has been vaccinated.

Anne Speed of Unison said the trade union supported the vaccination programme but it was “a big leap” to make it compulsory for health staff.

Moves are underway in England to get health staff vaccinated by April sparking fears people will leave the industry.

Ms Speed told the BBC they would be “hostile” to such a move locally. She said there were “hundreds of thousands” of reasons as to why healthcare workers would not get the jab.

“The issue of compulsion doesn’t work,” she said claiming all health staff unions opposed compulsory vaccination.

Both Mr Hagan and Ms Speed’s comments come following Health Minister Robin Swann’s announcement on Tuesday that public consultation is to be launched to determine whether newly employed NHS workers in Northern Ireland will be required to be vaccinated against the flu and Covid-19.

Ms Speed said Unison “will play a very central part in that consultation” but is advocating against the introduction of mandatory inoculation.

“We are advocating that they [healthcare staff] have gone the extra mile, taking care of sick people with all kinds of illnesses and indeed with Covid,” she added.

“Covid illness rate among healthcare staff are very low compared to the other illness rates due to stress, fatigue, worries, concern.”

Ms Speed also believes the introduction of mandatory vaccination in England will lead to “big troubles in terms of availability, recruitment and retention of staff in the health service”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs on Tuesday that he expects to set a mandatory deadline for frontline NHS staff in England to be fully vaccinated against Covid by the beginning of April next year, to give 103,000 unvaccinated workers there time to get both jabs.

However, some NHS staff in England have said they fear colleagues “will simply leave” because of the new policy.

Although stressing he encourages all staff to get double jabbed, Mr Hagan added that he is aware of this risk too and said “at a time when we're under enormous workforce pressures, the last thing we can afford is for staff to leave”.

Ms Speed commented that “health unions support vaccination” and “think it’s a vital protection against the pandemic”, but believes “it’s a big stage then to say human beings should be compulsorily forced to take the vaccination”.

When pressed on why some members of health staff across Northern Ireland are not getting the vaccine, Ms Speed said: “We live in a democracy… They have medical, personal and social reasons. There are human rights which should be observed.”

She reiterated that there are other numerous safety precautions within healthcare settings to help combat the coronavirus.

"There are lots of policies and strategies which can be pursued. Some of them have been dispensed with, some have remained,” she continued.

“What happened to the messaging ‘Face, Space, Hands’? The high level of wearing of PPE by health workers is also a contribution. There is no clear, hard evidence that health workers, by not being vaccinated, are spreading the virus.

“There are a number of factors which lead to the spread of the virus. But to single out health workers and say ‘you have to be vaccinated on a compulsory basis’ is unfair and unreasonable and a demand which many health workers will be very hostile to.”

She said Unison met with the Department of Health a fortnight ago to discuss how to encourage and incentivise employees to have a better uptake of the vaccine.

She noted the health minister “has so far shown wise council and good judgment”.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has also cited human rights concerns in relation to any proposal for health staff’s compulsory vaccination and said she would consider such a plan, but stressed she would favour a voluntary approach.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she did not believe Northern Ireland was at the point where such a policy was required, and Mr Swann said he still believes “that persuasion is the best and most effective option when it comes to vaccination”.