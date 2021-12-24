Coronavirus: Where can I get a test over Christmas?

Northern Ireland's Covid-19 test facilities will operate a reduced service over the Christmas period.

There will be shorter opening times at regional, local and mobile test sites on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Regional and local sites will operate from 10am until 2pm on Christmas Day and Boxing Day while mobile test facilities will be open between 10am and 1pm.

On New Year's Day, regional and local test sites will operate between 10am until 3pm and mobile testing sites will be operational between 10am and 2pm.

Otherwise, the Department of Health said "testing services for the public in Northern Ireland will maintain their normal hours of operation throughout the Christmas period".

A number of mobile testing sites will have different Christmas hours.

Nicssa Sport and Leisure at Stormont Pavilion in Belfast is open only on December 24

St Elizabeth's Church in Dundonald will close at 1pm on December 24

Dundonald Presbyterian Church will open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day only

Rathfriland Baptist Church will close on December 24

2nd Presbyterian Church in Rathfriland will open from Christmas Day onwards

Test appointments must be pre-booked and people attending walk-in sites must wear a mask, even if normally exempt from having to do so. Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours of taking the test, although results using the home delivery service can take up to 72 hours.

People who test positive in Northern Ireland must to self-isolate for at least 10 days from when their symptoms started.

Northern Ireland's vaccination centres for first and second jabs as well as boosters will remain open during the Christmas period albeit with closures on some days, such as Christmas Day.