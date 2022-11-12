Coroner calls for Department of Health review after finding baby’s stillbirth was ‘foreseeable and preventable’

Christine McCleery from Lisburn whose son Jaxon was stillborn in March 2017. Picture: Peter Morrison

The stillbirth of a baby in a Northern Ireland hospital was “foreseeable and preventable”, a coroner has ruled.

The parents of Jaxon McVey, Christine McCleery and Marty McVey, wept as Maria Dougan told his inquest she plans to write to the Department of Health’s permanent secretary to highlight the failings that contributed to the tragedy.

Jaxon McVey was stillborn at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital (RJMH) in Belfast on Mother’s Day 2017 after his birth went catastrophically wrong at the freestanding midwifery-led unit (MLU) at Lagan Valley Hospital.

A post-mortem found he died as a result of shoulder dystocia — an obstetric emergency where the head is born but the shoulder becomes trapped behind the mum’s pubic bone.

Delivering her findings after five days of harrowing evidence, Ms Dougan said: “I find, on the balance of probabilities, the stillbirth of the deceased was both foreseeable and preventable.”

Ms Dougan highlighted a catalogue of errors in the care Ms McCleery received from staff at the South Eastern Trust, singling out midwife Judith McIlwee for her role in the tragedy.

She was the midwife who carried out Ms McCleery’s booking appointment when her height was incorrectly recorded into her maternity notes.

This meant that Jaxon’s growth chart — these are individually tailored for each patient according to details such as the height and weight of the mother — did not provide an accurate reflection of his size throughout the pregnancy.

It also meant that Ms McCleery’s BMI was incorrectly calculated.

Both of these are key factors when deciding whether it is suitable for a woman to give birth at a freestanding MLU.

Outlining what she described as a “number of missed opportunities in the care and treatment of the deceased”, Ms Dougan said: “I find that Staff Midwife McIlwee measured and recorded Ms McCleery’s height incorrectly at the booking appointment.”

The coroner said Staff Midwife McIlwee “should have read the GP referral in full” which would have alerted her to the discrepancy and allowed her to rectify the mistake.

She said had the correct information been recorded, there would have been a “different outcome”.

She also said Staff Midwife McIlwee should have had a discussion with Ms McCleery or made a referral for obstetric assessment due to her BMI being over 30.

Ms Dougan also called for a “comprehensive review” by the Department of Health of staff numbers and training, and policies should be conducted in the event of any freestanding midwifery units opening in future.

Responding to the findings of the inquest, solicitor Patrick Mullarkey, who represented Jaxon’s parents, said: “The coroner identified not one failing but a cascade of errors in relation to management.

“These went from individual errors, where Ms McCleery’s height was incorrectly recorded, to systemic failings where midwifery staff weren’t aware of the appropriate protocols.”