Coroner criticises PSNI over report in inquests into deaths of Portadown couple

Marjorie Cawdery (left) and Michael Cawdery, both 83, were killed in 2017 (PSNI/PA) — © PSNI

A coroner has said a lack of communication from police over an expert report into the deaths of two pensioners killed by a man with severe mental health issues shows “disregard” for her court.

Maria Dougan told the preliminary hearing in the inquests into the deaths of Marjorie and Michael Cawdery that she expected the report to be produced by next Wednesday so it can be disseminated ahead of the full hearing in June.

The Cawderys, both aged 83, died at their home in Portadown, Co Armagh, on May 26 2017.

Thomas McEntee, 43, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was given a life sentence in June the following year.

A short preliminary hearing on Monday at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast was updated on progress.

Counsel for the coroner Steven McQuitty said the PSNI had indicated that a expert report was expected to be produced by April 12.

Coroner Maria Dougan said it had been originally indicated to her that the report would be produced by the end of March.

She said: “I will say I am disappointed with the PSNI’s engagement in giving me an update.

“An email from my office has stimulated this response; that shows a disregard and lack of respect for my court, and I am not happy with that.

“I expect the report to be on my desk by 4pm next Wednesday so it can be disseminated to all properly interested persons.”

She added: “It needs to be produced by next Wednesday to give us enough time because this inquest is going ahead on June 12.”

The coroner directed that all responses to the PSNI report should be made within 14 days of it being submitted.

The hearing took place at Laganside Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

Lawyer for the Cawdery family Patrick Mullarkey said it was understood that it would be a lengthy document.

He added: “It has been one year in gestation. It was in May of last year it was signalled this report would be obtained. Here we are on 3rd April and it still hasn’t been produced.

“We are going to get a very bulky document coming in the jaws of a hearing which will require detailed review by me, and review by the family as well.

“We think that is less than satisfactory this evidence is being produced at this point.”

Ms Dougan said she shared those concerns.

The court was told the full inquest was scheduled to begin on June 12 at Banbridge Courthouse and was expected to last three weeks.

Another preliminary hearing will be held on April 28.