Coroner inquest finds 1972 shooting of Thomas Mills in west Belfast by former Army soldier ‘not justified’

The shooting of a man in west Belfast by a soldier half a century ago was “not justified”, a coroner has ruled.

Joe McCrisken delivered his findings after the inquest into Thomas Mills on Friday.

He concluded that the force used by soldier M4 was “disproportionate to the threat perceived” and represented “more than the absolute necessary in the circumstances”.

Mr Mills, a 56-year-old Protestant, was shot at Finlay’s packaging factory, where he worked as a security guard, on Belfast’s Ballygomartin Road in July 1972.

His death was blamed on the IRA until recent years. However, Mr McCrisken said he was “satisfied that there was no gunman in and around the area of Finlay’s Factory — only Mr Mills who was unarmed and posed no threat.

“I am satisfied that M4 opened fire in breach of the Yellow Card Rules in force at the time,” he added.

“The actions of M4 were completely unjustified as Mr Mills, at the time he was shot, plainly posed no threat to M4 or anyone.

“Any allegation that Mr Mills was carrying a weapon and that he was pointing it in the direction of soldiers is wrong.

“Mr Mills was not acting in a manner that could reasonably or honestly have been perceived as posing a threat of death or serious injury to M4 or to any other person, nor was he carrying anything that could have been construed as a weapon.

“He was going about his normal lawful duties as a factory watchman. For that reason M4 was not justified in opening fire.”

In March, the case was referred to the High Court, after M4 failed to appear before the inquest. The former soldier had previously challenged a subpoena to attend the hearing, citing his privilege against self-incrimination.

The coroner advised he will send a copy of his findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

During the finding summary, the coroner referred to an account by three civilians who were working at the factory on the night of Mr Mills’ death was provided to the coroner – with Mr Mills on duty as a night watchman.

Reporting directly on the events of his death, Mr McCrisken’s report added: “Mr Mills began walking over to the offices across a tarmac roadway when a shot was fired.

“The Coroner was satisfied that Mr Mills was not carrying a rifle or other weapon nor anything that could be mistaken for a weapon or rifle.

“The Coroner was satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that there was one initial shot which struck the road surface causing the bullet to fragment and injure Mr Mills’ right hand causing it to bleed.

“The Coroner was also satisfied that this shot was fired by a soldier in the 1st Ballation King’s Regiment, referred to in court as M4, who was positioned in a sangar on the roof of Vere Foster School.

“M4 had claimed he saw a gunman in and around the area of Finlay’s factory but the Coroner did not accept this.”

The report continued: “After the initial shot was fired, Mr Mills was seen to drop down onto his knees and elbows and then lay down on the ground.

“At inquest, it was discussed whether Mr Mills had been struck by a bullet while he was upright, kneeling or lying on the ground.

“The Coroner was satisfied, on balance, that Mr Mills was lying on the ground with his left side toward Vere Foster School when the fatal shot struck him.

“He said that six shots were fired at Mr Mills, one of which struck him in the left arm as he was lying on the ground on his front causing fatal injuries.

“Since I am satisfied that there was no gunman in the area I conclude that the accounts provided by M4 and M1 which describe a gunman are inaccurate at best and falsified at worst.”