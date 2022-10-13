Coroner warns of quad bike dangers at inquest into death of Co Down businessman Denis Lynn

Denis Lynn pictured at home in Downpatrick, Co. Down (Pic: PressEye)

A CORONER overseeing the inquest into the death of Co Down businessman Denis Lynn has urged people using quad bikes and motorbikes to make themselves aware of health and safety guidelines.

Anne-Louise Toal said there was little that medical intervention could have done to save the life of Mr Lynn, who died following a quad bike accident on his land at Killyleagh Road, Downpatrick, on May 2 last year.

The 63-year-old Finnebrogue Artisan founder and chairman and father-of-four was an experienced quad bike rider, the inquest heard.

He died as the result of crush injuries after his bike tipped over on top of him when trying to navigate down a mound of loose soil in a field near his home.

The inquest was told how Mr Lynn had been out quad riding with his daughter Ciara at the time of the accident.

“I hope this inquest shines a light on the dangers of quad bike riding,” the coroner said.

“This freak accident underscores the dangers, even for experienced riders.

“Unfortunately this is the second of four inquests into quad bike accidents I am dealing with, two alone this week,” she added.

“There have been six others in the last 18 months, plus the death of a child in a scrambler bike accident.

”I would urge all those considering riding a quad to ensure they read the advice given by the Health and Safety Executive on their website.”

The inquest heard from Mr Lynn’s wife, Christine, who said her husband had been riding quad bikes for more than 30 years.

She said her husband had always been proficient with quad bikes.

“Even before I met him he had a love for motorbikes and quad bikes, mainly sporting but, later, farm quads.

“He enjoyed being out in the woods and paths and was very experienced, always conscious about wearing a helmet,” she added.

“The company has been building a new factory,” she continued. “The loose soil and landfill had been coming to the field, to later be levelled.

“He was on his way home through the field that night. It wasn’t a specific track for quads.

“The soil was loose, fresh, but he had been in that area before. He always worse a helmet. He was very good about that and it was quite a new bike.”

Mr Lynn’s daughter Ciara said she had been out riding with her father for around an hour before the accident happened.

She described how she had been nervous about going down the slope of loose soil but that her father had led the way.

She described how she watched as the rear left wheel had began to lift before the bike tipped over, landing on Mr Lynn as he descended the slope at an angle.

Ciara said the quad bike had landed on her father, and she had pushed it off his legs as he lay in a recovery position, but that he was making groaning noises and very quickly began sweating a lot.

Concluding her findings, coroner Anne-Louise Toal said it was very unlikely that even immediate surgical intervention could have saved Mr Lynn’s life, after pathologist Dr Marjorie Turner, who carried out a post-mortem examination, said he had suffered catastrophic internal injuries, including breaks to virtually all of his ribs, tears to both lungs and a tear to aorta — the main blood vessel in the body.

“There was large blood volume in Mr Lynn’s chest cavity, entirely in keeping with crushing from a quad bike,” Dr Turner stated.

Emergency services and police were quickly in attendance, but Mr Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his death, Mr Lynn was hailed as “an innovator and visionary who leaves behind an extraordinary list of achievements”.

His large food production firm, based outside Downpatrick, employs around 1,000 people across four sites in Co Down and supplies several major UK supermarkets.

He is survived by wife Christine, daughters Kerry, Clare, Tara and Ciara and his wider family circle.