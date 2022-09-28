Coroner welcomes PSNI move on violence against women during Kathleen Brankin death inquest

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content

Northern Ireland’s senior coroner has said there has never been more need for measures to combat violence against women in society.

Joe McCrisken was speaking at an inquest into the death of Kathleen Brankin, who was killed by her partner Thomas Davidson at a camp site near Limavady on July 12 last year.

Mr McCrisken welcomed Tuesday’s announcement of an action plan by the PSNI, saying “as a society we must take robust steps to secure the safety of women and girls”, highlighting that the victim, from Collinward Avenue in Newtownabbey, was one of 34 women killed by men in Northern Ireland between 2018 and 2021.

The coroner found that Kathleen (Katie) Brankin (37) suffered a fatal stab wound to the back while at Swan’s Bridge Glamping site.

The inquest was told the coroner was satisfied that a stab wound to the back — one of two inflicted while inside the cabin — had caused catastrophic damage to the lung and heart and would have resulted in death even with immediate medical attention.

Ms Brankin was stabbed twice more to the throat when Mr Davidson returned to the scene while a couple from a neighbouring cabin tried to assist her, and suffered a further stab wound to the front of the head — delivered with a force considerable enough to bend the knife.

A piece of metal, likely the tip of the knife, was later found in the wound.

Thomas Davidson (53) made a full confession to police on his arrest, but has since died while on remand on a murder charge, which has now been dropped.

Thomas Davidson (53) from Collinward Avenue, Newtownabbey

The inquest heard how Ms Brankin has suffered with mental health issues, since she discovered her mother dead many years ago.

It was also informed that Mr Davidson has struggled with his own mental health, brought on by relationship pressures.

Summing up his findings, Mr McCrisken said: “Since the age of 17 she had received extensive treatment for a range of mental health issues, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, depression, suspected psychosis and emotionally unstable personality disorder.

“The circumstances surrounding the sudden death of her mother, who was a chronic alcoholic, and her father’s addiction to alcohol and death in 2017, appear to have been a significant catalyst.

“In the years before her death Ms Brankin was seen and treated by the local community mental health team on numerous occasions,” he continued.

“She met Thomas Davidson through a mutual friend in 2017. They did not begin a relationship immediately.

“In December 2018, Ms Brankin travelled abroad with a friend on holiday and on return she moved in to Mr Davidson’s home. It seems she had no other accommodation at the time and Mr Davidson offered assistance.”

At the time a friend described Ms Brankin as “feeling trapped”, while Mr Davidson’s family had described the couple’s relationship as “a difficult one”.

“Despite this there were never any reports of aggression or violence from either Ms Brankin or Thomas Davidson,” the coroner continued.

“In March 2020 Ms Brankin became pregnant. She received further treatment at that time for anxiety and depression.”

Mr McCrisken also detailed how a series of Government imposed lockdowns due to Covid-19 had exacerbated the domestic situation between the couple, with a close friend of Ms Brankin telling the inquest she often felt trapped.

The inquest heard how the relationship developed further problems after Ms Brankin had given birth and that Ms Brankin’s mental health had suffered badly from then until May 2021.

Mr Davidson had been responsible for looking after the baby. The inquest was told he had provided great support but that he too had begun to suffer from mental health issues due to the pressure of the relationship.

On June 10, 2021, Ms Brankin was admitted as a voluntary patient to Holywell Psychiatric Hospital following an overdose.

She had been discharged on July 7 when it was agreed she should reside with Mr Davidson, but he later informed police that he was reluctant to agree due to the ongoing mental health issues.

He also said that as a result of his relationship with Ms Brankin his own mental health was deteriorating.

The inquest further heard that on July 11, 2021, Thomas Davidson, Ms Brankin and their daughter travelled to the campsite near Limavady — a trip planned by Ms Brankin — though Mr Davidson later told police he had not been keen on going.

He had said he had visited his GP earlier that week and been prescribed medication for anxiety.

“On July 12, 2021 at around 8pm the couple were preparing food. Mr Davidson later told police Ms Brankin had been drinking cider and Guinness and that an argument had started over Ms Brankin’s negative view of his family,” said Mr McCrisken.

“In his words ‘he lost it’.”

That resulted in Mr Davidson stabbing Ms Brankin twice in the back with the knife he had been using to prepare food.

Ms Brankin made her way out of the camper van, and called for assistance, with a couple from Scotland coming to her aid.

Witness Paul Ryan said he could see blood on Ms Brankin’s green dress and immediately called his partner, Ms Jade Hill, to get help and contact emergency services.

The inquest was then told that as Mr Ryan was on the phone, Mr Davidson returned to the scene carrying a baby, handing it to him before making off.

Ms Hill returned with the campsite manager and took the baby away from the scene before Mr Davidson arrived back carrying a large kitchen knife and proceeded to stab Ms Brankin twice to the throat and once to the front of the temple.

Mr Davidson had remained threatening and had inflicted knife wounds to both his wrists and his chest. He was arrested by police on their arrival and made an immediate confession to the killing.

Mr McCrisken said that the killing of Ms Brankin could not have been predicted.

“There is no evidence of domestic violence before the events of July 2021, but I welcome the arrival of a police action plan to tackle violence against woman and girls, and launch of the domestic violence reviews by the Justice Minister in December 2020,” he said.

“As a society we must take robust steps to secure the safety of victims of domestic violence.”