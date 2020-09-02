Coroner's frustration at lack of access to PSNI murder file

Murdered: Michael McGibbon was shot three times in an alleyway in 2016

Emergency services at the scene where Michael McGibbon was shot in north Belfast

The coronavirus lockdown must not be used as a "blanket defence" to delay access to sensitive materials, a coroner warned yesterday.

Coroner Patrick McGurgan made the remarks during a preliminary inquest hearing in relation to Michael McGibbon - who died following a suspected paramilitary shooting.

The 33-year-old married family man was shot three times in the leg in an alleyway at Butler Place in north Belfast on April 16, 2016.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he later died.

At the time the PSNI said Mr McGibbon was not known to police and they did not know why he had been murdered.

It was later reported that the group known as the 'IRA' later claimed responsibility for the killing, saying in a statement that it had not intended to kill Mr McGibbon.

During yesterday's proceedings at the Belfast Coroner's Court, Mr McGurgan heard that the PSNI's legal representative has not been able to gain access to sensitive police materials "since before lockdown".

The materials are part of a public interest immunity issue (PII) in which an interested person or other party may hold material or information which they claim would be damaging to the public interest if disclosed by the coroner to interested persons.

Fiona Fee, who represents the PSNI, told the coroner that the matter will be progressed "as soon as it is possible to do so", adding that there are "logistical restraints" involved.

"The last preliminary hearing you had directed that the PSNI give priority to this inquest on the basis of the listing date and so those directions were forwarded and shared with the PSNI," she continued.

"As you'll appreciate and you'll know from other inquests, there is a backlog issue which has been caused by lockdown and there are obviously a number of inquests in which sensitive material needs to be dealt with very quickly, given the listing date."

The full inquest is due to take place in November.

Coroner McGurgan, however, insisted he was aware of other cases where counsel have been given access.

"Tell the PSNI how you need to get access and you need to get it now," he told Ms Fee.

"I'm not saying it's happening in this instance but I'm getting concerned that Covid is being used as a blanket defence mechanism for delay. It's going to take a lot to convince me otherwise. We need to get you access.

"If you're not granted access I'll go up myself and access the material. I'll be granted access, no doubt. I'll trust that won't be necessary."

In response the barrister said she would "certainly ask for access as a priority".

Mr McGurgan added that if access delays persist, he was to be made aware of the issue.

The coroner's counsel, Philip Henry revealed that he is to examine the materials in a bid to try and "cut down the amount of material" in relation to the PII claim and what Ms Fee has to "opine on".

A further preliminary hearing was set for September 17.