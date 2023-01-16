Corporation Street: 298-unit Belfast apartment complex application with waste water concerns to go before councillors

An artist's impression of the proposed development provided by RPP Architects

A planning application for a 298-unit apartment complex in Belfast — which has prompted concerns over a lack of waste water treatment capacity to cope with the proposed structure — will go before councillors once again tomorrow .

It was to go before councillors for a decision last month, but this was deferred to allow representatives to visit the proposed site.

The application, submitted by ES Corporation Street Ltd, is for a complex made up of four blocks, ranging in height from seven to 19 storeys, at the site of an existing vacant multi-storey car park bounded by Corporation Street and Tomb Street. The vacant car park will be demolished prior to construction of the apartments.

Royal Mail has a sorting office nearby and raised concerns to Belfast City Council (BCC) that noise from its operations could lead to complaints from residents in the planned apartments and wants mitigations in place.

In response to these concerns, BCC's environmental health team has proposed several noise mitigation measures, including “glazing, alternative means of ventilation, acoustic specification of each façade, and acoustic barriers”.

NI Water has submitted a formal objection to the application.

In its consultation response to the plans, NI Water said: “Sufficient waste water treatment capacity is not available at present for the proposed development.

“The public system cannot presently serve this development proposal without significant risk of environmental harm. NI Water plans to upgrade the waste water treatment works in this drainage area.

“While this remains subject to prioritisation and the availability of funding NI Water is recommending connections to the system are curtailed.”

Regarding NI Water's objection, BCC planners have said: “In practical terms it is considered unreasonable for the council to withhold planning permission for the proposed development given NI Water’s pre-existing commitments to connect to significant levels of un-implemented development across the city including the extant permission on part of the site.

“Moreover, NI Water has not provided evidence that the proposed development would have a direct and detrimental impact on waste-water infrastructure or environment, particularly in the context of impacts over and above what has already been committed across the city.”

The apartment complex is also to include a ground floor retail unit, car and bicycle parking, as well as balconies, rooftop terraces and amenity spaces for residents.

Under what is known as a Section 76 Agreement with the council, the developer has committed to undertake a series of green travel measures as part of the scheme, including two ‘car club’ spaces on the site.

The developer will also contribute £400,000 towards improving public realm spaces and connectivity to the city centre.

BBC planners have recommended: “Having regard to the development plan, relevant policy context and other material considerations including the representations, the proposed development is considered acceptable and it is recommended that full planning permission is granted subject to conditions and a Section 76 planning agreement.

“Delegated authority is sought for the Director of Planning and Building Control to finalise the wording of conditions and the Section 76 and to deal any other issues which might arise.”