Corrie’s Charlie Lawson warns FlyBe collapse could spark ‘huge crisis’ for NI

The soap star addressed the company’s collapse in a video on Twitter.

Coronation Street’s Charlie Lawson has expressed his anger at the collapse of FlyBe and revealed that he has lost six flights over the next two months.

The Northern Irish actor, best known as Jim McDonald on the ITV soap, posted a video on Twitter in which he said the news could spark a “huge crisis” for the country.

FlyBe Europe’s largest regional airline, collapsed into administration overnight, grounding flights and putting jobs at risk.

Lawson, 60, said he had been inspired to address the issue after hearing BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast presenter Nicky Campbell report the news.

He said: “First of all, condolences to everyone from FlyBe. It is terrible news this morning.

“I was listening to 5 Live earlier on and you would be forgiven for thinking that, as much as I admire you Nicky, that England was the only place that was going to be affected by this FlyBe disaster.

Nicky Campbell (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I would have to say, you can get the bus and you can get the train, or whatever. However, if you are in Northern Ireland this is an extremely bitter blow.”

He added: “As I say, 5 Live, buck your ideas up please because I think you should be doing a special piece on the people of Northern Ireland who are really going to suffer through this. OK? Come on Nicky.”

BBC Radio 5 Live has been contacted for comment.