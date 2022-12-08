Cost implications of rising demand for penicillin could further affect supply, NI pharmacy body warns

Community Pharmacy NI has called for a funding solution from health officials for current supply issues

Pharmacists in Northern Ireland may be unable to buy adequate supplies of penicillin to meet demand due to funding issues, it has been warned.

Community Pharmacy NI (CPNI) has said the current surge in demand for penicillin to treat children with Strep A infections is likely to drive up prices for the drug.

However, the organisation’s chief executive, Gerard Greene, said it comes at a time when community pharmacies were already struggling to cover the cost of drugs amid a deepening financial crisis in the sector.

Issues with supply, which has even affected the availability of paracetamol in some high street chemists, has been blamed for driving up the wholesale price of drugs.

“What we have seen previously is that when a drug becomes available again, the price goes up which could well happen with penicillin,” explained Mr Greene.

“This may result in pharmacies actually losing money to be able to stock the drug or limiting how much they can buy.”

Meanwhile, pharmacist Killian Johnston from H Sweeny Chemist in Londonderry said on Wednesday that he is continuing to experience problems sourcing penicillin.

“All our wholesalers were still out of stock this morning,” he said.

Mr Greene has warned repeatedly in recent months that patients will face problems getting common and life-saving medication without action by the Department of Health.

He said the issues relating to penicillin and amoxicillin have brought the situation into focus.

“For some time now, we have been warning of shortages of medication and that the problem has been deteriorating,” he said.

“For example, in November 2021, 63 lines were subject to shortages, affecting about 70,000 packets of medication.

“The most recent available figures are from October and they show 158 different lines were affected by shortages, affecting over half a million packets of medicine.

“We simply don’t know when the current issue relating to penicillin is going to resolve, but we need the public to know that community pharmacists understand the public’s concern and they will do everything they can to meet to demand.”

GPs across Northern Ireland have been told by the Public Health Agency to lower the threshold for the prescription of antibiotics for children they believe may have a Strep A infection.

A letter from the organisation to family doctors said the number of children becoming seriously unwell with Strep A infections is “unusually high for this time of year”.

There has also been an increase of Strep A infections, particularly in children, and “marked increases in scarlet fever notifications”.

Community pharmacists have experienced issues filling prescriptions for penicillin as a result, with Mr Johnston reporting he had dispensed two weeks’ worth of the drug in a matter of days.

A spokesman from the Department of Health said while officials understand UK antibiotic supplies remain good, “local level supply issues for some antibiotics have arisen due to a recent acute increase in demand”.

He continued: “This is necessitating engagement with the supply chain to ensure that supplies are distributed to where they need to be to meet demand, including Northern Ireland.

“We can assure the public and pharmacists that work to maintain supplies is an absolute priority.”