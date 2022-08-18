Cost of living: Advice NI hits out at support payment taskforce and warn of winter ‘destitution’

Advice NI has hit out at the establishment of a new taskforce

A Northern Ireland advice charity has warned "destitution" will come to many families in Northern Ireland if solutions are not put in place to address the cost of living crisis, as a study warned seven in ten will struggle with energy bills this winter.

Speaking to the BBC, Advice NI's Head of Policy Kevin Higgins hit out at the approach by the UK government towards an energy support payment being made to UK households - which has caused complications here because of the lack of a fully-functioning executive.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi met Stormont ministers on the issue. A joint taskforce will now be set up by the Treasury to explore how NI households can receive a £400 discount on energy bills this autumn, which is being rolled out across the rest of the UK in October.

"The support that's being provided is inadequate. We need to get into big solution mode," said Mr Higgins.

"When the Chancellor and UK government were thinking of these schemes, they didn't want to do the simple, most straightforward, blindingly obvious thing that targets the people who need it most through the social security system," he said.

"It's ridiculous to me that you have our Chancellor and our local ministers meeting to try and figure out how to get that out. We need to upgrade the social security system properly."

The measures that would address the crisis are a freeze on energy cost increases and upgrade the social security system - that would mean "we might make it through this winter," he said.

It's after a University of York study, said 76.3% of NI families are expected to struggle with energy bills. "We have to get real and get into solution mode - and get those solutions delivered," he said. "Otherwise, destitution will follow."

The cost-of-living crisis is "real" for people now "never mind coming into the winter," he added. "The issue with inflation is out of control.

"We have come through a decade of austerity, we've had cuts, we've had freezes. Of course we've seen the rise in food banks over the past decade as well. This cost of living crisis is pushing people over the age. For many, this has been a battle for the past decade or more," he said.

Meanwhile, "we've got paralysis in the UK government with the Tory leadership, we've the collapse of Stormont. It's a time of great need but we're lacking in leadership. There's a vacuum in big thinking that's going on at the moment," warned Mr Higgins.

Following a virtual meeting earlier this week, the Treasury said the new taskforce would be made up of officials from the UK government and Stormont ministers.

"We need to keep the momentum up to get equivalent energy support to people in Northern Ireland and that's why today I've launched a joint taskforce to present practical delivery options back to ministers," the chancellor said.

"No option is off the table. We've got our noses to the grindstone, we're making progress, and we have a shared objective with minsters in Northern Ireland to get this off the ground as soon as possible."