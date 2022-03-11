Cost of living crisis: £300m Stormont budget funds should support people amid rising prices, claims Communities Minister

Stormont party leaders meeting again over budget issue

Stormont’s Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has argued a pot of £300 million allocated to Stormont by the Treasury should be spent on supporting people dealing with the cost of living crisis.

Ms Hargey reiterated that an Executive is needed before any funds can be issued and said the details held from the high-street voucher scheme should be used to quickly issue a payment to people across Northern Ireland.

The party leaders are set for another meeting on Friday, after a virtual meeting on Thursday between the five leaders.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has insisted a budget cannot be struck without an Executive in place, meaning the additional money allocated to the administration for the coming financial year cannot be accessed.

Meanwhile, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson suggested household rates bills could be cut in a bid to allocate the money without Executive approval.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster on the day her department began issuing payments to people under a one-off £200 energy support scheme, Ms Hargey said the pot of money from the Treasury should be given to everybody.

“Each day we are seeing price rises increase with fuel and with oil. I think this money should be directed in terms of dealing with that crisis we are in now,” she said.

“It is affecting a broader group of people who maybe have normally never felt the pinch before. We have £300m there, we need a functioning Executive.

“We know the legal opinion says that to unlock that money.”

Sir Jeffrey has disputed this assessment and insisted there are options to help families at this time.

The leader also disputed a description of a meeting of the party leaders given by Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill as "very robust", saying the leaders had instead had a "good discussion".

Ms Hargey said the £100 high-street voucher scheme released last year showed there was a method to release funds quickly to the population in Northern Ireland if the issue of the funds could be addressed.

“We have previous schemes - the high-street voucher for example - where we were able to get payments out to a larger amount of the population,” she added.

“There is a scheme there that could be resurrected. We have most of the details of the recipients and we could be getting that money issued via that scheme as soon as possible.

“The main way of getting this money out the door is the reestablishment of the Executive.”

In the absence of an agreed budget, departments will have to rely on emergency arrangements to keep day-to-day services running in the 2022/23 financial year.

The impasse over the budget comes amid mounting cost-of-living pressures in Northern Ireland.

The Executive imploded last month when the DUP's Paul Givan resigned as first minister in protest at Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol. The move automatically removed Ms O'Neill from her post as deputy first minister.

Other ministers remain in post in shadow formats but the wider administration cannot meet or take significant decisions.

Mr Murphy this week received legal advice from Northern Ireland Attorney General Brenda King that said he does not have the power to bring a budget to the Assembly in the absence of an executive.

It is understood he earlier received similar advice from the Departmental Solicitor's Office.

The advice centres on the legal interpretation of Section 64 of the 1998 Northern Ireland Act, which says a finance minister can only lay a budget before the Assembly once it has been agreed by the Executive.