Cost of living crisis: Co Down farmer claims fertiliser prices have risen by £20k in five years

A Newtownards-based dairy farmer has revealed that he is now paying over £20,000 more for fertiliser than he was four to five years ago.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Will Taylor, managing director at Glastryfarm Ice Cream said: “We are in the middle of probably one of the most significant crises in terms of cost of raw material in 20 years.”

He said the rise in production costs are “quite unbelievable” and explained how 30 tonnes of fertiliser which arrived at his dairy farm recently, cost £28,000 - over £20,000 more than what it would have cost four or five years ago.

“It has to be [passed on] to the customer unfortunately, and I feel for them. There’s nobody profiteering out of this,” he continued.

Mr Taylor was speaking from the IFEX Exhibition, Northern Ireland’s largest industry showcase of the latest products in food and drink, which is being held at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre until Thursday.

Cathal Geoghegan, managing director of Henderson Foodservice, is also attending the three-day event.

“We thought Covid was a difficult one, we thought Brexit was difficult, we’ve now got the Ukraine conflict,” he commented, relating to the recent product price hikes and cost of living crisis.

“We just need to adapt and change, and try to mitigate as much as we can of the price inflation we’re seeing. The key issue out there with our customer base is labour shortages, so we’re looking at adapting our product range to make it less labour intensive.

“Over the last 18 to 24 months we’ve had to unfortunately move a large piece of our supply chain from GB to Northern Ireland, either to the Republic of Ireland or to the European supply chain to try and mitigate the issues.

“The grace period changes coming through this year will have an impact, but they won’t have as much of an impact if we hadn't adapted and changed when we did.”

Last year, the UK Government committed to another grace period rollover, enacted to ensure there are no further blockages to trade across the Irish Sea.

The move was intended to give the EU and UK more time to come to an agreement, as well as provide stability for business in Northern Ireland, but the grace period is set to end this September.

On Tuesday it was revealed that shop price inflation across the UK has hit its highest rate since September 2011 amid warnings to consumers that the full impact of mounting costs is yet to be seen.

Annual inflation accelerated to 2.1% in March, up from 1.8% in February – the highest rate in more than a decade, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

Wheat prices have risen sharply while the increase in oil prices has not only impacted the cost of domestic energy but also fertiliser and transporting goods.

Consumers have seen their fifth consecutive month of rising prices amid mounting cost pressures throughout the supply chain, including in rising wages, input costs, global commodity prices, energy and transport.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said many of these costs were beginning to be exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine but the full impact on prices was yet to be seen.