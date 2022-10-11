Cost-of-living crisis could leave hospital patients too poor to go home, says Belfast Trust chief

Cathy Jack sounds alarm bell as A&Es struggle to cope with rising demand

Emergency departments are already struggling to cope with demand, and that is before the predicted flu epidemic and rise in Covid-19 cases.

The cost-of-living crisis could become so severe that patients will no longer be able to afford being discharged from hospital, a senior NHS official has warned.

Dr Cathy Jack, the head of the Belfast Trust, said she expected the economic crisis to lead to an increase in bed blocking.

She also raised fears over the ability of the system to provide safe care to the most vulnerable.

When Dr Jack made the grim warning at a Belfast Trust board meeting, there were 103 people taking up beds in acute hospitals because of a lack of community care packages.

Emergency departments are already struggling to cope with demand, and that is before the predicted flu epidemic and rise in Covid-19 cases.

Figures presented to last week’s Belfast Trust board meeting showed that 2,399 patients — an average of 77 people daily — waited in excess of 12 hours in Belfast Trust A&Es in August.

Between April and August this year, just under 11,000 people seeking care in a Belfast A&E waited more than 12 hours — 73% more than the same period during the previous year.

Discussing plans to cope with the impending rise in demand throughout the winter months, Gillian Traub, the trust’s director of adult, community and older peoples services, blamed bed blocking on a lack of community care packages.

“We have challenges being able to discharge people who are fit to leave hospital and who we want to be able to support to go home,” she said.

“The two main challenges that we have in respect of that are access to domiciliary care packages and access to nursing or residential home provision.

“Most of those services are provided by the independent sector, [which has its] own workforce and capacity challenges.”

While Ms Traub claimed that the winter plans would “bring forward some proposals to create capacity”, further concerns were raised over the ability of community care services to meet demand because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Anne O’Reilly, a non-executive director at the trust, said she was aware that domiciliary care firms were handing back their contracts because of financial pressures, such as rising travel costs.

“This has been a burning platform issue for quite a number of years, and it seems to be getting more complex,” she added.

“I do know providers are handing back contracts and also thinking about re-profiling out of domiciliary care into residential and nursing home care.

“They see there is no added value in relation to domiciliary care, and the challenges are beginning to really outweigh the ability to provide.”

Acknowledging worries over the growing problem, Dr Jack said officials were concerned over the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the ability of the NHS to deliver safe care.

She warned it was likely that it would become more difficult for people to pay for food and heating, while those who rely on items such as airflow mattresses may be unable to cover their energy bills.

“It will put more pressure on the system. There may come a time when people actually can’t afford to go home,” Dr Jack said.

“I remain concerned about our flow and the ability to safely deliver care for those very frail older people, or those very frail younger people living with chronic ill health and significant disabilities.”

Cathy Jack

Rita Devlin, the director of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland, also sounded the alarm bell.

“The number of patients waiting to be admitted to our hospitals seems to be increasing on a daily basis, and it is only October,” she said.

“Talking to nursing staff on the ground, they are rightly worried about what this winter will bring.

“One of our main issues is capacity, which is difficult to increase without the correct numbers of staff.

“Unfortunately, we know there is no quick fix — we hear this every day.

“We must do something to stop nursing staff leaving the profession due to unsafe staffing levels and unsustainable pressures.

“This is exactly why we are advocating for better pay. If we are to retain the invaluable staff we have, this issue needs to be resolved urgently.”