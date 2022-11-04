Cost-of-living crisis ‘leading to rise in shoplifting in NI’

A rise in shoplifting in Northern Ireland is linked to the cost-of-living crisis, Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.

He noted cases have risen as more and more families are pushed into poverty.

Addressing the Policing Board on Thursday, Mr Byrne said there had been a general rise in crime.

“In the immediate view, we have seen rises in shoplifting,” he said. “The assumption would be that is changing simply because people are stealing to feed their families or to get money.

“You will see pressures in crime change, we have not seen dramatic shifts.

“While crime is up, as we have reported in other places, that is still largely being driven by violence, sexual crime, or shoplifting which has now started to feature more as a theme than it had been."

It came as a YouGov poll found one in six Britons are not confident they can afford to feed their families.

While three-quarters of Britons (76%) are confident they have the money they need for food, a third of the public (34%) say they are less sure they can afford to feed their families than they were this time last year, including 11% who are "much" less confident than they were 12 months ago.

Some 17% say they are not confident they can afford to feed their families, according to the survey of 1,717 adults between October 7 and 9.

Just half of 18 to 24-year-olds (55%) say they are confident they can afford the food they need, compared to between 72% and 89% of older age groups.

While 87% of Britons say they have never had to turn to a foodbank, more than a fifth of the public (22%) believe they are now more likely to need one than they were a year ago.

Of the 9% of people who say they have used a foodbank at some point in their life, 60% visited within the last year, including 15% within the last week.

One in seven Britons (14%) have had to borrow money in order to afford their regular food bills in the past year, the same poll indicates.

There is also a significant generation gap around foodbank use, with one in seven (14%) of 18 to 24-year-olds saying they have used one compared with just 3% of over-65s.

The survey comes days after the British Retail Consortium recorded that food inflation leapt to a record 11.6% last month, while the Office for National Statistics said food and drink were 14.5% higher year-on-year.